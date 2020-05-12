CDA resumes work on all dev projects

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has resumed work on all development projects in Islamabad. Construction activities have returned at all development sites and are gaining momentum. CDA administration had been doing its best for restoration of development work at the earliest in order to ensure that the projects are completed in time.

Earlier construction activities in Islamabad were brought to standstill because of Covid 19 related lock down. But with ease in lock down, CDA administration lost no time to arrange revival of development activities.

Consequently, CDA started construction work at pedestrian bridge at Constitution Avenue during smart lock down and resumed development activities at G-7/G-8 under pass at last weekend.—INP