CDA resumes anti-land mafia operation in Malpur, Murree Road

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday carried out anti-encroachment operation along the right of way of Murree Road in Malpur Area and demolished several illegal structures constructed in violation of CDA Zoning Regulations.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery of MPO Directorate of the Authority was utilized to demolish illegal constructions in the vicinity.

During the operation carried out on Sunday, encroachments established on the Right of Way and CDA acquired land were demolished. During this operation, 11 illegally constructed shops, a restaurant and four boundary walls constructed on several kanals of CDA Land were demolished.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier CDA issued notices to these encroachers to stop commercial activities and remove encroachments from State land within seven (07) days on their own.

After expiry of dead line CDA Carried out this operation and stopped commercial activates carried out in violation of CDA Zoning Regulation.

During the operation some miscreants tried to stop the operation, however, the Islamabad Police and ICT Administration tackled the situation and arrested one miscreant for obstructing official business.

Last month, CDA had vacated more than 180-kanals of the top university of the country, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and handed it to the university’s administration.

Police and municipal authority of Islamabad supported by Pakistan Rangers in a joint operation recovered the land.

The Capital Development Authority, police and rangers jointly carried out the operation and demolished constructions raised on the university’s land. The land freed from the encroachers included 80 kanals of built-up area and 100-kanals of open land.

According to sources, the civic agency resumed the operation on Sunday after a reprimand by the Prime Minister for halting the drive against mafia. Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier on Saturday had vowed to vacate all the government lands from mafias and turn them into some good use, either parks or schools or community centres.

