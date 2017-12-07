CDA renames G-10 road on name of Aun

Mohammad Rizvi

City Reporter

After principle approval of Prime Minister of Pakistan Capital Development Authority (CDA) has renamed Service Road (West) G-10 in the name of late Mr. Aun Mohammad Rizvi, Ex. Controller, Pakistan Television Corporation.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that renaming the roads is a tribute by CDA to the national heroes regarding their intellectual and national contributions. He further added that whole nation have admired their services. He said that services of Aun Muhammad Rizvi in his field are admirable for the whole nation.

Mayor of Islamabad has further added that CDA Board has approved renaming of different roads in Islamabad including Service Road (East), F-11 as Agha Nasir Road after names of Tufail Niazi, Muhammad Mansha Yad and Shan-ul-Haq Haqi. Similarly, CDA Board has approved renaming of roads after Safwat Ghayyur Shaheed, Capt: Mubeen Shaheed and Aitzaz Hassan Shaheed so that the people who sacrifice their lives for the country and the nation. Mayor further added that great nations always remember their heroes as these personalities have not only earned good name for the country but it help provoke nationalism and ideology of sacrifice in the next generation. Mayor of Islamabad further said that in order to create awareness among public, youth and people visiting Pakistan about the sacrifices and services rendered by these personalities, boards inscribing their remarkable services would be installed at prominent locations to highlight their contributions in their fields.