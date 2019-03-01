CDA removes illegal constructions

Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out anti-encroachment operation for eradication of commercial activities from the Right of Way of Murree Road in the Malpur area and demolished several illegally constructed shops, rooms, and other encroachments on the state land.

The operation was participated by the staff of Enforcement Directorate while assisted by officers and revenue staff of ICT, heavy contingent of Islamabad Police.

Heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Organization Directorate of CDA was also used to demolish illegal constructions.

During this operation, 12 rooms, 10 boundary walls, three washrooms and two kitchens were demolished. Furthermore, new construction in the area was also curtailed.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA in collaboration with ICT in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive launched an anti-encroachment operation along the Right of Way of Murree Road, mid of the last month to eliminate commercial activities from the area.

He said anti-encroachment operation was continuation of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city.—APP

