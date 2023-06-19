ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority continued operation for freeing the federal capital from encroachments and illegal constructions.

Special team comprising CDA, district administration and Police demolished encroachments on government land in sector F-11 with heavy machinery. As many as 133 rooms, 35 washrooms, 30 kitchens, and 23 gates built on government land in Sector F-11, Bhika Syedan were razed to ground.

CDA chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the operation would be continued to remove encroachments from land acquired for different sectors. He said that the development works on freed land in Sector F-11 would be completed on a priority basis.