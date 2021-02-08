CDA recovers hundreds of kanals of government land in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority says it has recovered a government land stretching over 350 kanals during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4 last week.

“Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested,” says a statement by the authority.

The large piece of land had been occupied by the encroachers for years.

A house, along with boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings had been constructed at the encroached site.

Earlier on Sunday, the Authority had conducted a mega anti-encroachment operation along Islamabad Expressway and demolished illegal concrete and temporary kiosk built at green belt.

The CDA actions are part of its anti-encroachment drive to recover government property from the powerful land grabbing mafia in the South Asian country.

