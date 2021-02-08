CDA recovers hundreds of kanals of government land in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority says it has recovered a government land stretching over 350 kanals during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4 last week.

“Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested,” says a statement by the authority.

Sanitation staff working in several parts of Islamabad during morning shift. pic.twitter.com/FHycQE3r4r — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) February 8, 2021

The large piece of land had been occupied by the encroachers for years.

A house, along with boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings had been constructed at the encroached site.

Earlier on Sunday, the Authority had conducted a mega anti-encroachment operation along Islamabad Expressway and demolished illegal concrete and temporary kiosk built at green belt.

Operation done against illegal encroachment by CDA Enforcement teams near Zia Mosque Express Highway. pic.twitter.com/sKdxhN4682 — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) February 7, 2021

The CDA actions are part of its anti-encroachment drive to recover government property from the powerful land grabbing mafia in the South Asian country.