CDA operation on PPP leader’s lawn is ‘political oppression’, claims Bilawal

Staff Reporter

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday demolished the lawn of PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari’s house, claiming that it was built on encroached land that belonged to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU). The move was strongly condemned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who described the operation on Bukhari’s residence as “a tool of political oppression”.

“The operation against Nayyar Bukhari’s house is shameful,” said Bilawal in a statement. “It is an attempt to suppress political opinion.”

The CDA recently decided to conduct an anti-encroachment drive to clear the land that belongs to QAU. According to a joint action committee of the university, about 298 acres had been encroached upon. Earlier this week, following protests from QAU joint action committee members, sources in CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory administration had said that an operation was being planned to retrieve QAU land from the encroachers.

Bilawal demanded that the authorities also conduct an operation at Banigala — Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal residence. It is pertinent to mention here that a suo motu case regarding houses allegedly built on encroached land in Banigala is being heard in the Supreme Court.

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also came to Bukhari’s defence, advising the government to wise up. “Nayyar Bukhari is being targeted for political revenge,” the former president said. “His house was attacked under the cloak of [an encroachment] operation.

“He has all the ownership documents. This kind of a maneuver is political blackmailing. He (Bukhari) will not be scared by these vengeful activities.”

The apex court had taken up illegal constructions in Banigala on a letter written by Prime Minister Khan. The premier had invited the court’s attention towards the large-scale encroachment on the botanical garden, unchecked and unplanned construction in Banigala, massive denuding due to large scale tree felling and pollution of the Rawal Lake due to sewage.

The court ordered the regularisation of properties built in Bani Gala but the CDA has held off the procedure until the revision of the city’s master plan.

