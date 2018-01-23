CDA NOC mandatory for electricity, gas connections for Sector E-11

No new electricity and gas connections are being given to the residents of Sector E-11, Islamabad who are residing in such schemes/projects and buildings which neither have approval nor No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The issuance of NOC from CDA is mandatory for issuance of NOCs for electricity and gas connections at the individual premises/buildings and in Housing Schemes, an official in the Ministry Capital Administration and Development Division told APP.

“Previously Federal Cabinet has decided that telephone, gas and electricity connections will be provided in Zone 2 and 4 of Islamabad after issuance of NOC from CDA,” he added.

He said the reason is that all schemes in sector E-11 have to reserve and provide 2 percent of the area in their scheme for graveyard. This percentage is to be provided as per provisions of Planning Standards given in Modalities and Procedures framed under ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992.

It is the responsibility of management committees of the housing schemes in sector E-11 to provide burial facility in the scheme area, he said.

To a question he said the reason of declaring three schemes as unauthorized out of five approved housing schemes is that the sponsors of the schemes have failed to follow the directions of CDA as well as to comply with terms and conditions of layout plan approval letters/NOCs arid making violations/changes in the approved plans of schemes without any approval of CDA.—APP

