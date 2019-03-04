CDA, MCI urged to address problems of businessmen

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that Blue Area is the largest business bay in Islamabad, but was facing many problems. He said this while addressing a delegation of All Traders Welfare Association Blue Area Islamabad led by its President Yousaf Rajput which visited ICCI here on Sunday. Ahmad Hassan Moughal called upon the CDA and MCI to address key issues of the traders of Blue Area including underpass and car parking.

He assured that the ICCI would fully cooperate with All Traders Welfare Association, Blue Area in resolving key issues of traders of the area. Senior Vice President ICCI Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that Blue Area was playing important role in the development of the local economy. They stressed that CDA, MCI, FBR, IESCO and other relevant organizations should focus on resolving the problems of traders of Blue Area to facilitate the growth of trade activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Yousaf Rajput President and Raja Hassan Akhtar Secretary General, All Traders Welfare Association, Blue Area, Islamabad said that Blue Area said at the time of construction of Metro Bus track in Blue Area, no underpass was provided due to which traders and customers were facing great difficulty in crossing from one side of the business track to the other side in Blue Area.

They called upon CDA and MCI to construct underpass near Saudi Pak Tower, build U-turn at Jinnah Avenue, arrange plantation on the green belt on Fazal-e-Haq Road, overhaul streets in Blue Area, repair footpaths, address sewerage issue, signboard tax and trade license issues.—INP

