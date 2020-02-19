CDA launches massive campaign against violators of building by-laws

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a massive campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations. The operations are simultaneously being conducted in all Zone-II, Zone-IV and Zone-V and other areas of the city and during the first two days 64 commercial buildings have been sealed.

In line with the instructions of the authority both Building Control Directorate –I and Building Control Directorate –II has started operations in their respective domains. In this connection, four teams were constituted to achieve the desired results. Moreover, these operations are being lead by Assistant Commissioners of respective areas. During this drive, the premises which have been de-sealed without any permission are being specifically targeted while action against all unapproved projects across the board is being ensured.

BCS-I Directorate while conducting operation sealed six under-construction buildings in Bani Gala Zone IV sub Zone-B and 12 buildings in H-13 on Tuesday while 16 commercial premises in Zone-V have been sealed on Wednesday in violation of Zoning Regulations.

Teams of BCS-II while conducting operations in Zone –II sealed seven commercial buildings in Roshan Pakistan Housing Society D-7 and E-16 on Tuesday while 15 premises were sealed in Multi Professional Housing Society B-17 on violation of building by-laws on Wednesday. During the first day of operation few elements tried to halt the operation however, Islamabad Police arrested three persons on interfering in official business. Similarly, seven commercial buildings in Soan Garden Society Zone V were also sealed on Tuesday and two miscreants who tried to stop the operation were arrested on interring in official business.

The operation is continuation of the efforts of the authority aimed to ensure implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier CDA has given sufficient time to housing societies, individual builders and others for obtaining approval of their building plans from the authority and address violations on their own and to follow the building and zoning regulations in true letter and spirit.