CDA, ICT jointly carries out tree plantation campaign

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) carried out a Tree Plantation Campaign in Sector E-10 of Islamabad.

The Tree Plantation Campaign was participated by the officers of CDA, ICT and Officers/Officials of MCI.

This activity was initiated in connection with ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign under which 150 million species will be planted in the year 2019 all over the country.

The main objective of this activity was to contribute share of the Federal Capital in making Pakistan Clean and Green.

Under this campaign people especially youth of the federal capital would be encouraged to participate in the efforts of making Islamabad clean and green.

During this campaign all open areas would be targeted and sapling in the different areas of the capital territory including along the avenues, in the green belts, on the sides of highways, in the parks, play fields and under developing sectors would be planted. All concerned departments would make efforts to ensure survival of the planted saplings.

CDA with collaboration with other concerned departments would continue its efforts for achieving the goal of returning the green character of the city for which it was internationally known.

The Authority will also assist MCI in provision of free of cost plant sapling and for this purpose it will also help MCI in establishing points at prominent places of the Islamabad from where citizens can get plants, awareness and informative material.—APP

