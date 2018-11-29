CDA, ICT conduct operation against encroachers

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad District Administration (ICT) conducted operation against the illegal encroachments / constructions on the right of way of Kashmir Highway. During the anti-encroachment operation carried out at Kashmir Highway, several constructions including service stations, rooms, hotels, kitchens, shops, sheds and boundary walls constructed on right of way / state land were demolished.

This operation is being carried out against the elements who have been occupying state land illegally. However, in accordance with the policy of the present Government, all encroachments and illegal constructions on state land are being demolished without any discrimination. Action against such encroachers would remain continue without any fear or favour.

During the operation, illegal encroachments / constructions on the right of way of Kashmir Highway were completely demolished. The operation was started from Jangal Hotel to onward and participated by staff / officers of Enforcement Directorate, relevant officers / staff of ICT, officers of Planning Wing of CDA, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate. While heavy contingent of police was also deployed during the operation. Furthermore, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate and other formations of CDA were also utilized.

During the joint operation, 05 illegal rooms of Jungle hotel along with veranda, washrooms, service station and kitchen were demolished with heavy machinery. Thereafter, 04 rooms, veranda, kitchen and washrooms of Indus Hotel along with its container office consisting upon 08 shops adjoining rooms and sheds were also demolished. Moreover, 01 wooden store was given one day time to remove wood at their own voluntarily otherwise it would be removed by the staff of enforcement. Furthermore, container office on disputed 04 plots will also be removed from illegal occupants after clearance from Revenue Department.

Share on: WhatsApp