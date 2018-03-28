CDA finalizing different inquiries

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority is finalizing different inquiries to improve overall performance of Authority. In this connection, three (03) inquiries have been finalized initiated against different officers and officials to probe inefficiency/misconduct.

In the light of findings of the inquiries, different minor and major penalties have been imposed upon the employees found guilty while the officers/officials upon whom charges could not be established have been exonerated. These orders are issued in accordance with different clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of competent authorities.

In this connection, an inquiry conducted against Director (Administration), Capital Hospital, CDA, Dr. Khadija-tul-Kubra regarding stolen official vehicle being used by the said doctor, has been finalized. According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations of negligence on her part established.