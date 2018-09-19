CDA failure or abuse of power

CDA Islamabad Master Plan included allotment of Farm Houses in Chak Shahzad, measuring 20 Kanals for growing fruit, vegetable and poultry needs of Islamabad by giving them to individuals for 30 year lease. What actually happened is that members of political, civil and khaki elite became beneficiaries of this allotment at subsidized rates for peanuts, converting them into palatial residential houses with swimming pools and gardens etc, instead of supplying agriculture produce to citizens. Can PM Imran look into these criminal illegalities?

As has become a routine, that when such illegalities are committed by powerful elite, CDA and other statutory regulatory bodies, impose fines which regularize the irregularity. Such hypocrisy will only encourage illegal occupations and allotments by powerful elite, whose insatiable greed has driven this country to bankruptcy.

Compare this to plight of beneficiaries of rare allotment of plots to ordinary citizens by CDA through general balloting advertised in September 1989 for plots in E-12/4, who were issued Allotment Letters on 14 October 1990 but even after 28 years still await possession or unfortunate victims of DHA Valley in Islamabad given similar letters in 2009-2011. No wonder thousands of acres of forest and state land has been illegally grabbed by powerful Land Mafia dons in connivance with ruling elite and State seems helpless to protect its own assets.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

