CDA evacuates 30 kanal land in Korang Area

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), along with the district administration and police has completed anti-encroachment operations by evacuating 30 kanal of land in Korang Area of the federal capital.

Talking to media, Assistant Commissioner, Saad Bin Asad said that after conducting successful operation against illegal construction in Korang Area, around 30 kanals of land was retrieved including a graveyard in E-11 consisting of over six kanals, dozens of shops, houses and under-construction structures.

He said that five locals were involved in firing at the personnel of district administration. He said that the old graveyard was comprised of 22 kanals out of which the locals had occupied six kanals. Around 200 personnel of CDA, ICTA and the police took part in the operation.

Director Enforcement Faheem Khan said that the new CDA Chairman Afzal Latif has ordered for taking across the board action without any discrimination against the illegal constructions and encroachment in the capital.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp