CDA distributes 20,000 masks among CDA, MCI directorates

Staff Reporter

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has distributed 20,000 masks among all directorates of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for further provision to the officials performing duties in respective directorates.

The objective of this measure is to protect the employees from Coronavirus. The masks will be distributed among the employees of grade-1 to 15 on priority basis particularly those who are performing field duty. In this connection, maximum distribution of masks will be made to the sanitary workers where 6,000 (six thousand masks) are being given to Sanitation Directorate.

Similarly masks have been issued for field staff of Environment, staff of Directorate General of Health Services and others performing field duties within the MCI. The masks will be also distributed among different formations of CDA also including One Window Operation Directorate, Estate Wing, Planning Wing, Finance Wing, Enforcement Directorate, Security Directorate, HRD Directorate, Administration Directorate, Law Wing and other formations.

Moreover, officials of CDA and MCI serving in Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, Mechanical Directorate, Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, MPO Directorate particularly staff deputed at petrol pump will also be provided with masks. In line with the directions of CDA management masks will also be provided to the para-medical and other filed staff of Capital Hospital and Health Services Directorate so that preventive measures could be taken in wake of prevailing situation.