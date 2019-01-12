CDA directed to demolish illegal construction of farm houses

The Supreme Court directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to demolish construction on the area exceeding 12500 feet excluding porch built in agricultural farm houses in the federal capital.

A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to irregularities in construction of agro farm house.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court earlier directed that construction of farm houses should be within the limit of 12500 feet, however porch will not be included in it.

He said that some people constructed houses there violating rules and regulations, however now they have to pay to regulate their construction in installments.

The Chief Justice said that people who have construction less than 12500 feet, should regulate their structure by paying regularization fee. The constructions worth more than Rs. 50 lac would pay off the dues in installments within one and half year. Subsequently, the court disposed off the suo moto case.—APP

