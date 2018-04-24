CDA directed to demarcate QAU land within three days

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Monday again directed the Capital Administration and Development Division (CDA) to demarcate land of Quaid-e-University (QAU) within three days. The education body also directed the Chairman CDA to present the report after demarcation to the committee without delay.

The committee meeting was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi under the Chairmanship of MNA Dr Amirullah Marwat which also attended by the Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman, MNA’s Ch Hamid Hameed, Musarat Zaib, Muhammad Nazir Khan, Shahida Rehmani, Asyia Naz Tanoli and other concerned officials. The committee will also visit the QAU to check the process of demarcation of land by CDA, Amirullah Marwat added. Chairman Committee further said that the inquiry report against the Vice Chancellor of the QAU should have completed in ten days and added it was not good sign to send him on further 21 days force leave.

He said that Pakistan’s ranked No 1 university should not be run without a permanent VC.

The committee discouraged the students of QAU for creating hurdles in educational activities during the protest and said they should approach the education body to resolve their issues rather than to stop the educational activities. Minister for Education speaking on the occasion said that keeping students protest aside, such kind of actions by the faculty of QAU was lamentable.—APP

