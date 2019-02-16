CDA demolishes several illegal structures

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) demolished several illegal shops, kiosks, fruit stalls, chapper hotels, bus stands and other encroachments during a grand operation at IJP Road on Saturday.

During the joint operation of CDA and ICT, encroachments from the Mandi Morr to Carriage Factory were completely eradicated.

The staff and officers of Enforcement Directorate assisted by ICT Administration and Islamabad Police participated in the operation.

Heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Organization Directorate was utilized to demolished illegal construction.

During the anti-encroachment operation, area along the both sides of IJP Road, including service road, from Mandi Morr to Carriage factory was targeted and more than 100 kanals of state land was got vacated from the illegal occupants.

These encroachments were not only hindering pedestrian movement but also disturbing the smooth traffic flow on the IJP Road which is one of the main arteries of the city.

In order to remove these encroachments, CDA in collaboration of ICT started anti-encroachment operation along the IJP Road on Friday which remained continue on Saturday.

During the first day of the operation more than 30 kanals land was also vacated.

It is also pertinent to mention here that this operation is part of ongoing anti-encroachment drive by CDA during which anti-encroachment operations were carried out in various areas including Malpur, E-12, G.T Road and other areas.—INP

