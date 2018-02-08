CDA demolishes illegal constructions, retrieves land from occupants

Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted an operation against the encroachments and illegal construction in the different areas of the city on Wednesday and demolished illegal constructions besides retrieving state land from illegal occupants.

The Enforcement Directorate of CDA conducted an operation in village Sinyari where a newly constructed boundary wall over 03 kanal State Land, one room were illegal constructed entrance gate were demolished and state land was retrieved from illegal occupants.

The Enforcement Directorate also conducted an operation in the green belt of Sector F-12 and an under construction boundary wall being constructed on 05 kanal State Land was raised with the help of heavy machinery.

Similarly, two illegal constructed rooms and wall constructed over 02 kanal land was also razed by the team of Enforcement Directorate machinery.—INP

