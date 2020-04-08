CDA demolishes encroachments from different areas

Staff Reporter

In continuation of anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in the different areas of the city demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.

During the operation conducted at Taramri Chowk on Wednesday, Enforcement Directorate of the authority removed several fruit stalls, handcarts and other moveable and immovable encroachments from vicinity. During this operation 05 illegally established animal sheds were also razed.

In continuation steps to control spread of Corona Virus in the city and ensuring proper social distancing in the Sabzi Mandi of Islamabad a team of Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation with the assistance and on the indication of Sabzi Mandi Committee and removed several encroachments from the area.