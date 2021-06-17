CDA completes renovation, construction of footpaths

Capital Development authority has completed renovation and construction of over 4400kms footpaths and walkways in Islamabad.

New footpaths have been constructed in various sectors including F6, E7, F8, G7, G10, G11, F11 I-9 and I-10. Total length of these footpaths is 4400km.

Meanwhile MRM is completing curve stoning and stone pitching in different locations. Further more in order to facilitate citizens and minimise road accidents lane marking is going on at main roads and adjoining streets. New sign boards are also being erected all over the city.