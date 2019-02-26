CDA completes earthwork for construction of U-turn at Rawal chowk

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed earth work for construction of protected U-Turn and slip roads at Rawal Dam Chowk.

CDA Director Tahir Mehmood told APP, that Machine Poole Organization (MPO) will start carpeting on the side on Tuesday.

This initiative was taken to cater traffic issues in the capital particularly at the Murree Road and Park Road , Islamabad, he added. He said construction of this U-turn will not only help reduce traffic burden but also help minimize traffic accidents on this busy road.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp