CDA chief directs completion of Khanna Interchange by mid-March

Zubair Qureshi

Taking notice of the slow pace of construction work at Khana Interchange at Islamabad Expressways, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed visited the site here Tuesday and directed the contractor to expedite the work and complete it by March 15. Amir Ali Ahmed who is holding CDA’s charge in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad also directed the construction company to install at least two pedestrian bridges within next two weeks so that people could use them for crossing the roads and smooth flow of traffic could be ensured as well as traffic accidents could be averted.

On this occasion, Member Engineering brief the Chairman, CDA that after completing Koral and Sohan Interchanges, construction work on Khana Interchange is being completed at fast pace. Chairman, CDA said that the completion of construction work on the interchange must be ensured by 15th March so that the traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway could be improved. He further directed to carry out landscaping around the loops of the interchange and adjoin areas.

Chairman, CDA directed the formations concerned of the Authority to install traffic sign boards for the guidance of the commuters. He further directed to coordinate with Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the areas where people face difficulties during the peak hours. He directed to shift Police Station situated adjacent to the interchange to some other location with the mutual coordination of Islamabad Police.

After visiting the Khana Interchange, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed also headed a meeting at the site office which was attended by DIG (Security), Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP Traffic Farukh Rashid, SP Traffic Khalid Rashid and officers of concerned formations.

The meeting discussed various options to improve traffic flow all over the city particularly at Rawal Dam Chowk, Blue Area, Park Road and other areas. Chairman, CDA directed the Director Traffic Planning and Director Urban Planning of the Authority to coordinate with SSP Traffic and submit workable suggestions so that traffic issues in the city could be resolved.

Share on: WhatsApp