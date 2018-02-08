CDA Chairman vows to addressing issues, challenges being faced by residents

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday vowed for addressing issues and challenges being faced by the residents of capital city as well as traders and business community. Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed, CDA head, Usman Akhtar Bajwa said that Islamabad was facing many problems as there was no long-term strategy or plan in civic body for developing residential and industrial areas in the city.

He said that he would prioritize the issues according to their importance and take measures to address them. The Chairman said he would try to utilize IT and technology to bring efficiency and improvement in the performance of CDA and to provide online services to people.

However, he said that he needed the cooperation and support of business community for developing markets and industrial areas.

Usman Akhtar Bajwa said that the authority byelaws and rules had become outdated and needed up-gradation to bring it in line with the current day requirements. He said he would like to work with ICCI on three priority areas including improving the environment, better development of market places and improving sanitation in Islamabad.

He said CDA was not an authority to rule over the lives of people and he would work to transform CDA into a service delivery organization to provide smart services to the citizens.

He assured that he would continue to interact with ICCI for redressing key issues of business community and for the better development of Islamabad as it was the face of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, ICCI congratulated Usman Akhtar Bajwa on being appointed as Chairman CDA and hoped that he would turn the civic body into a smart organization to deliver better services to the people.

He highlighted key issues of the business community for urgent redress. He said that the local business community was facing great problems in renewal of leases of commercial plots and CDA should streamline this process.

He said all commercial leases should be extended up to 99 years that would enable business community to focus on better promotion of business activities. He said CDA should allow multiple trades on industrial plots except for negative list as current procedure of change of trade was a hindrance in promoting business activities.—APP

