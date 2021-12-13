CDA Chairman inspects construction work of ongoing projects

The Chairman Capital Development Authority along with member engineering and senior officers on Monday visited Rawal Dam Interchange and 7th Avenue Interchange project and inspected the progress of construction work.

On this occasion, the Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to install reflectors around Rawal Dam Interchange site to facilitate commuter as well as to complete the slip roads of the project and open them for traffic this month.Chairman CDA directed the concerned formation to the to ensure high quality of construction work as well as to further expidite the pace of work.

Due date for completion of Rawal dam project is October 2022 but is likely ot be completed earlier by June 2022 where as the fly over part of interchange is being targeted to be completed by January/ February 2022.