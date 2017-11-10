CDA cancels lay out plan of Grace Valley Housing Scheme

Capital Development Authority has canceled approval of lay out plan of Grace Valley housing scheme, Zone-V, Islamab-

ad.

The layout plan of Grace Valley housing scheme sponsored by M/s Grace Valley Pvt Ltd was approved by Capital Development Authority over an area measuring 404.86 Kanals having 392 residential plots at Mouza Rawat and Kortna, Zone-V Islamabad on July 11, 2012.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz has said that Capital Development Authority is taking strict action against encroachments and housing societies not fulfilling prescribed criteria.

No deviation from rules will be tolerated at any cost in this regard. The strict action will continue indiscriminately.

Since layout plan approval CDA had been asking the sponsor to submit their mortgage Deed / Transfer Deed for requisite land and submission of requisite processing fee for mortgage and transfer of land.

The sponsors of M/s Grace Valley Housing Scheme were further advised to submit the Revenue papers including Fards, Aks Shajrah, NEC of new link road purchased by sponsors to link the scheme area with GT Road, however M/s Grace Valley Pvt Ltd failed to submit the required documents.

Authority therefore has decided to withdraw layout approval plan of Grace Valley Housing Scheme under the provision of Clause 5(ii), Chapter-IV of ICT (Zoning) Regulations, 1992.—APP

