CDA board approves setting up building control wing

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal presided over sixth meeting of the Capital Development Authority Board of the year which was held on Monday at the CDA headquarters.

During the meeting, different agendas were taken into consideration and various projects were also approved. The meeting was attended by Members of the board.

CDA board approved establishment of Building and Housing Control Wing. The board decided that rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory in residential and commercial buildings in Islamabad.

It was decided that no building map shall be approved without construction of water recharging well and tank. It should be noted that the Building Housing Control Wing has been made fully empowered.

Establishment of Building control wing will help prevent illegal constructions and enforce building by laws. Similarly, fifty teams of field staff will perform their duties in the building control wing. The building control team will consist of one assistant director and two surveyors. Moreover, the Capital Development Authority Board also the rules and regulations for strengthening Sanitation Directorate and Environment Wing. According to the details, the Sanitation Directorate and Environment wing has also been given the authority to impose fines and punishments. The CDA Board has delegated the authority to determine the fee to the Chairman CDA. Apart from this, the CDA Board has also approved the amendments in the ICT Building Control By Laws Regulation 2002. While building bylaws have also been approved for construction on IJP and Murree Road. In the board meeting, the ratio of Mouve area to floor area was increased from 3000 yards to 15000 yards. Similarly, the floor area ratio for H series Sector Institutional Building has been increased. The CDA Board has also decided to increase the floor area ratio of the educational plots of Zone 2, 4 and 5 of Islamabad. In the meeting of the board, approval has also been given to rent plots for the establishment of schools in Islamabad. Similarly, school plots will be leased for 33 years at concessional rents. These schools will be opened to facilitate middle class. It was also decided that all approved housing societies, community centers.