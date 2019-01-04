CDA asked to outsource Parliament Lodges’ maintenance service if cannot do itself

Taking exception over inordinate delay in maintenance work of Parliament Lodges, Senate House Committee Thursday proposed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to outsource the look after services to private companies if it was not able to carry out necessary repair work.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandiviwalla, expressed dismay over performance of the civic body in the past and complained about missing facilities of basic need.

The chairman lambasted the CDA over its pathetic state of affairs regarding upgradation of Parliament Lodges and ordered the CDA chairman for a thorough inquiry into the negligence.

CDA Chairman Afzal Latif informed the body that there was a delay in release of funds and even some grants from previous quarters were still pending.

To this, Additional Finance Secretary Arshad Mehmood said the federal government released the maintenance grant for eight buildings including parliament lodges on quarterly basis.

He said 4th quarter grants of years 2016-17 and 2017-18 were withheld due to non-utlization of already released funds.

Saleem Mandviwalla asked the finance division to release the amount at earliest so that the renovation work could be completed timely.

Arshad Mehmood assured the committee that all due amount would be released within a week and committed that the CDA would not face paucity of funds regarding renovation work of parliament lodges. The chairman committee said he would personally monitor the CDA and Finance division functioning regarding funds release to ensure timely maintenance of Parliament lodges.—APP

