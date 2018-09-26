CDA asked to focus on development work in G-11 Markaz

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and sought the support of ICCI in resolving key issues of their business centre.

The President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed, Senior Vice President M. Naveed Malik, Vice President Nisar Mirza, Chairman Founder Group Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi and others were present in the meeting. Speaking at the occasion, President Traders Welfare Association G-11 Markaz Islamabad, Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has not yet installed filtration plant in their market due to which 4000-5000 people of the area were deprived of clean drinking water. He said there was no public toilet in whole of G-11 Markaz and traders were facing problems. He said water shortage was a serious issue of the area while broken roads, footpaths and lack of parking facility in G-11 Markaz were major hurdles in promoting business activities. He stressed upon the CDA and MCI to address these issues on urgent basis and focus on development works in G-11 Markaz in order to facilitate the growth of business activities.

Addressing the delegation, President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed said that G-11 Markaz was an important business centre of the federal capital and CDA should urgently resolve key issues of traders of the area. He said the business community of Islamabad was not satisfied with the performance of CDA as the civic body was not resolving their major issues.

He stressed upon the PTI Government to focus on improving the performance of CDA so that it could deliver better services to the citizens. He said electric wires in G-11 Markaz were dangling dangerously and called upon the IESCO to address this issue forthwith in order to avoid any fatal incident. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA G-11 Markaz in redress of their key issues.

At the occasion, fateha for Waqas Gujjar (Late), President TWA G-11 Markaz, Islamabad was also held.—INP

