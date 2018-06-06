CDA asked to focus on better development of G-7 sector markets

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-7/1, Islamabad led by its President Raja Safeer called on Muhammad Naveed Malik, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and apprised him of the major issues of their market. Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, Khalid Chaudhry, Syed Haider Asad, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Muhammad Ishaq and others were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that G-7 was one of the oldest sectors of the Islamabad, but CDA has not done any development works in its markets due to which their condition was quite deplorable. He stressed that CDA should take urgent measures to develop the markets of G-7 sector on modern lines to facilitate the growth of business activities. He said despite making promises, CDA has not installed filtration plant in G-7/1 Market due to which the traders were deprived of the clean drinking water. He said the market badly needed a public toilet and repair of roads & footpaths. He urged that CDA should resolve all these issues in G-7/1 market so that traders could feel facilitated in promoting business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Raja Safeer President and Ch. Muhammad Saleem Senior Vice President, Traders Welfare Association, G-7/1, Islamabad said that CDA in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry had allotted 337 plots in I-10 in 1995 through restricted auction to various trades including auto workshops and steel fabricators in order to shift these businesses from other areas at one place. They demanded that CDA in consultation with ICCI should shift auto workshops from all other markets of Islamabad to I-10 sector by allotting them plots so that all auto workshops could be shifted to one location.

They said that CDA has outsourced sanitation work to contractors, but the staff of contractors was not discharging its duty honestly due to which the condition of sanitation was very unsatisfactory. They demanded that CDA should focus on improving sanitation arrangements in G-7/1 to keep the market in clean condition.