CDA asked to focus on better development of G-7 sector markets

ISLAMABAD : A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-7/1, Islamabad led by its President Raja Safeer visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and apprised Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI of the major issues of his market. M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that G-7 was one of the oldest sectors of the Islamabad, but CDA has not done any development works in its markets due to which their condition was quite deplorable. He stressed that CDA should take urgent measures to develop the markets of G-7 sector on modern lines to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said despite making promises, CDA has not installed filtration plant in G-7/1 Market due to which the traders were deprived of the clean drinking water.

He said the market badly needed a public toilet and repair of roads & footpaths. He urged that CDA should resolve all these issues in G-7/1 market so that traders could feel facilitated in promoting business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Raja Safeer President, Traders Welfare Association, G-7/1, Islamabad said that CDA in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry had allotted 337 plots in I-10 in 1995 through restricted auction to various trades including auto workshops and steel fabricators in order to shift these businesses from other areas at one place.

They demanded that CDA in consultation with ICCI should shift auto workshops from all other markets of Islamabad to I-10 sector by allotting them plots so that all auto workshops could be shifted to one location.

They said that CDA that the condition of sanitation work in G-7 Sector was very unsatisfactory and demanded that CDA should focus on improving sanitation arrangements in G-7/1 to keep the market in neat and clean condition.

