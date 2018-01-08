CDA apathy leads to poor parks condition

The public parks and playgrounds in federal capital needs attention of the concerned Authorities to make them clean and attractive places for the visitors.

The only planned city of the country is famous for its large number of resorts and public parks. However due to large number of visitors from other parts of the country mainly on special occasions, condition of these parks and playgrounds becomes poor which need regular attention for maintenance by the the concerned authority.

According to a senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA), there are 175 public parks and playgrounds in the public parks whereas over 1,200 technical and non-technical staff is deployed in the CDA for the purpose of keeping these parks clean and green.

A resident of Sector I-10, Khizar Hayat said, “Public parks in the majority of the areas including 1-10, I-9, I-8, F-6 and F-7 including G-6, are in poor condition with broken benches, lights, swings and uneven walking tracks.”

Finding a public toilet in the parks has always been a hard task for people and if toilets exist, they are in a deplorable condition, these unhygienic conditions, short of water in the taps, and non-functioning of the flush systems force people to think twice before using them.

Umar Hayat, a regular visitor of Fatima Jinnah Park said, “Most of the parks and playgrounds are in appalling condition in the capital. The area is covered by greenery. Its decaying condition speaks volumes about the lack of interest of CDA officials”.

The facility of clean drinking water is also missing in most of the parks. After sunset, many wild animals are seen roaming in the parks too. The parks are thronged by junkies in the evening, making it impossible for families to enjoy.

Meanwhile, the visitors are often fleeced by venders, who charge them highly for soft drinks and edibles. The price of a cup of tea is Rs 30 in most of the parks besides high entry, parking fees.

Abbas Chohan, a resident of F-11/1 said, “The swings and other playing instruments installed at a park near his house had broken, posing a threat to children.” There was no one to replace or repair them. The residents urged the CDA to take notice of the situation and speed up maintenance work for equipping the parks with facilities such as public transport, parking, toilets, and clean drinking water besides free entrance, and normal prices of edibles.

When contacted, a senior official told APP that “The capital has the largest number and state-of-the-art parks. However, the allocation of funds is insufficient for renovation and provision of the required facilities.”

Moreover, he called upon the citizens to also help the government in maintaining the public facilities by taking much care of such facilities while using them.—APP

