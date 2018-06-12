CDA allocates 54 percent budget for development, construction

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs 21,743.13 million for development out of its approved budget Rs 40,538.42 million, which is 54 percent of the total budget. CDA has recently approved Rs 40,538.42 million for the Financial Year 2018-19, which is 6 percent more than the last Financial Year.

Rs.10,575.42 million would be received from government grants including PSDP budget while Rs 23,565.22 million would be collected from CDA sources.

Chairman CDA Usman Akhtar Bajwa. said that this budget was development oriented and focus had been given to acquisition of land, development of stalled sectors where development was pending since many years, construction of land fill site, road infrastructure and other projects of public welfare.

During the budget of the financial year 2018-19, funds amounting to Rs 3,000 millions have been allocated for the acquisition of land and payment of built up property.

Rs.1000 million have been allocated for the infrastructure development of Sector I-15, Rs.500 million have been proposed for the construction of grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Suharwardy and Kashmir Highway, Rs.100 million for construction of land fill site, Rs.100 million for construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Rs.100 million for construction of Service Road (South) of Blue Area, sector E-11 and Rs.100 million for provision of water and sewerage services in F-8/F-9, Blue Area. Similarly construction of major roads of Model Village Kuri would be also developed during the financial year 2018-19 and in this context funds amounting to Rs. 100 million have been approved during the meeting. Master Plan of the Islamabad would also be reviewed during financial year 2018-19 and necessary funds amounting to Rs.100 million have been allocated for the purpose.—APP

Related