CCTV cameras installed in city markets

Rawalpindi

Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) cameras had been installed in the city cloth markets to keep an eye on suspicious persons here. The expenses on installation of CCTV cameras was borne by the Traders Association of Cloth market, said President Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP.

Sharjeel said that traders were cooperating with the administration to control crimes as police alone could not control crimes.

He said the security system of the Makkah Cloth, Jeddah Cloth and Medina Cloth markets had been linked with the CCTV cameras to keep a eye on suspicious elements as all wholesale markets were adjacent to Raja Bazaar.—APP