CCPP screens ‘Bol’ at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Department of Communication and Media Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Center of Communication Programmes Pakistan (CCPP), a sister organization of John Hopkins, Baltimore on Monday organized screening of selected clips from the Pakistani movie ‘BOL” followed by talk on the careful entertainment education messaging in the film.

The aim of this showcase event was to highlight the issues of gender equity, family planning, maternal health and educate the students of Communication and Media Studies at FJWU about these sensitive issues.

The speaker Fayaz Ahmed, Executive Producer of “BOL” briefly explained the objectives of the movie and also highlighted the basic issues of the country related to females, injustice, violence and inequality.

The Faculty of the Department of Media and Communication Studies thanked CCPP for providing the students an opportunity to talk and ask questions on an important issue of women rights in Pakistan as media has a very important role to change the mind set of the people and raise awareness. This sensitization will help preparing a cadre of media professionals that is already aware on these issues. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the programme.—APP