CCPO wants wardens share in fine amount

Challans over traffic rules violations

Staff Reporter

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir on Tuesday said that practical steps were taken to give wardens share in fine amounts received through challans over traffic rules violations.

He was speaking at a ceremony, held at Alhamra Hall, The Mall, here to distribute cheques among hard working and dutiful wardens.

He said that traffic wardens were the ambassadors of Lahore Police. Their good work would be considered an act of the whole force, he added.

The CCPO said that about 65,000 police officials were punished from 2011 to 2018, but no positive change could be brought about. He said that we would have to bring change in their attitude.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Liaqut Ali Malik said that torture incidents involving 600 wardens were reported in 2018, while many wardens were also dismissed on the charges of torture of citizens.

He said that Rs 8,000,000 were spent on the welfare of wardens during the last six months.

The CCPO also distributed flowers, shields and honourary certificates among outgoing officials. SPs, all circle officers including inspectors and wardens attended the ceremony.

