CCPO vows to strengthen CIA with HR, capacity building, logistics

Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said, during his tenure as CCPO Lahore, manpower and human resource (HR) have been provided to CIA and it would be further strengthened with capacity building, manpower and logistics to meet the expectations of citizens and department as well as achieve the targets of control on heinous crimes and arrest of hardened criminals.

The CCPO declared Lahore Police as the best civilian force and CIA Lahore as the best Investigation Agency in the country.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev stated this in an award distribution ceremony, held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, today where more than 90 CIA personnel including inspectors, sub inspectors, Head Constables and Constables were awarded commendation certificates and cash awards for their excellent performance.

The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev distributed the appreciation certificates and cash awards among the officers and officials. DIG Investigations Shehzada Sultan, SSP CIA Asim Iftikhar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SsP of Headquarters and Anti Riot Force, DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal and other senior officers were present.

The CCPO Lahore also commended the good supervision of SSP CIA Asim Iftikhar as the CIA has been successful in solving all the high profile crime cases under his command.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev lauded the gradual result oriented improvement and exemplary performance of all the CIA Lahore Officers and Officials for speedy action in arresting the hardened criminals involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity and rape within record time.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev gave away commendation certificates and cash awards worth millions of rupees among personnel of CIA Lahore including Inspectors Nabi Bakash, Farooq Asghar Awan, Mukhtar Alvi, Muhammad Ali Butt, Danish Ranjha, Asif Rasheed Malik, Sub Inspectors Khurram Shehzad, Javed Akbar, Mazhar Haydayat as well as Head Constables and Constables.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan said, positive image of CIA has improved much due to the crime fighting spirit, hard work and dedication of its personnel and by the grace of Allah Almighty and hard work of CIA teams, Lahore police remained successful to arrest the culprits of all the high profile criminal cases.

He said the CIA Lahore effectively used the latest technology and intelligence based skill to solve the challenging cases and successfully worked them out in a professional manner.