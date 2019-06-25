CCPO takes notice of murder of young boy

The CCPO Lahore BA Nasir on Tuesday took notice of murder of a young boy in Manawan area . According to the Lahore Police spokesman, the ill-fated boy Ahmad Rehan, 18, resident of Gujranwala, Sheikhupura Road, was jobless.

The accused, Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif, Sajjad and Arslan called him on the pretext of providing him a job. They took him to a hotel where they took narcotics and then committed an unnatural offence with him. The incident occurred on June 21 and Manawan police registered a case on June 22. Ahmed Rehan was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The police have arrested Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif and Sajjad, while Arslan is still at large.—APP