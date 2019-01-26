CCPO pays Rs 115.9m to martyrs families

Capital City Police Office Lahore has paid Rs 115.9 million as financial assistance besides constructing houses worth Rs 102.5 million to the families of martyred policemen under the police welfare programme. This was revealed in a report issued here on Saturday, based on data collected by special software “Welfare Eye”, said the spokesman for the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). As per report, 20 families of martyred policemen were paid Rs 3.6 million from group insurance head, while 279 families were paid Rs 2,43,30,033 as maintenance allowance. About 92 educational scholarships were awarded to children of martyred police officials, whereas Rs 7.43 million were distributed among 42 families as 365 days salary.

Moreover, 42 relatives of martyred policemen were inducted in police force on various posts, the spokesman elaborated. CCPO Lahore BA Nasir directed the officials of welfare wing to fully implement the policy for betterment of heirs of police martyrs and said that all initiatives would be taken for the welfare of the families as they were our responsibility.—APP

