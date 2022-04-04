CCPO orders enhancing security in city

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev Monday directed the police officers to further enhance security in the provincial capital in view of the present situation.

He issued these directions during a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here. Chief Operating Officer (COO) PSCA Kamran Khan, DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security, SP CIA, SP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Operations Commander SP Asim Jasra and other officers attended the meeting.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Abid Khan briefed the meeting about present law and order situation in the provincial metropolis, security arrangements of Lahore police for the month of Ramazan and Pakistan Australia T-20 match at Gaddafi Stadium. Routes of the teams, temporary checkpoints should be extended at important points and fresh and alert personnel should be deployed at these checkpoints and pickets, the CCPO concluded.

Fayyaz Dev directed the Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams to conduct effective patrolling around the important places while tightening the checking of vehicles and motorbikes at the entrances and temporary pickets of the city.

The CCPO also directed to make the security SOPs [standard operating procedures] more integrated for the Pak Australia T-20 match as more than 8,000 police officers would be deputed on security duties. Police should be on high alert in view of the sensitivity of the ongoing programs in the city, the CCPO added.