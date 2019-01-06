CCPO issues security high alert in city

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir Sunday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, he issued directions to all SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of suspects. He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the City.

The CCPO said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation in the city.

All SPs have been directed to brief the policemen about sensitivity of their duty and the security threats.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

BA Nasir said that police officers should review security arrangements at all important places and sensitive installations on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident.—APP

