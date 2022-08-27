CCPO for provision of facilities to citizens

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that provision of facilities to the citizens in accordance with the modern policing using latest technology is the ultimate mission of Lahore Police.

Network of Police Facilitation Centres (Khidmat Marakiz) has been extended to maximum areas of the city where the citizens are being facilitated in police related matters by online modern integrated system.

Lahore Police has been providing welfare oriented police related services alongwith protection of lives and properties of the citizens. On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, citizens are being provided around 14 state of the art online facilities including Police Character Certificate, and General Police and Vehicle Verification, Tenants Registration, Loss Reports, Copy of FIRs, Registration of Private Employees, Legal Aid Women Violenc, Renewal and New Learner Traffic Driving License, Renewal and New Regular Driving Licenses and International License at eight Police Facilitation Centres at different areas of the city.

Moreover two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police Mobile Khidmat Van have also been provided for these service of citizens. According to the spokesperson Lahore Police, more than 02 lac 48 thousand 500 citizens got facilitated from these Police Khidmat Centres this year till now.

Police Khidmat Centres issued as many as 23623 Character Certificates, 29612 General Police verifications, 4423 copies of FIRs, 15 vehicle verifications, 1682 Loss Reports, 269 Tenants Registrations, 288 Registrations of Private Employees, 52799 New Learner Traffic Driving Licenses, 60464 Renewal of Learner Driving Licenses, 4742 New and 36346 Renewal of Regular Driving Licenses, 2751 new and 1336 renewal of International Driving Licenses and 187 Crime Reports this Year.

Lahore Police has been providing these services at Police Facilitation Centres at DIG Operations Lahore office, Liberty Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Bahria Town, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore High Court Lahore and Mayo Hospital along with E-Khidmat Centres at Town Hall and Arfa Kareem Tower.

Lahore Police has also been taking measures to extend the scope of these services to the other areas of the city so that citizens would not have to visit far off areas and can get these certificates from their nearest residential Police Facilitation centers.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stressed upon the police officers and officials deputed at Police Facilitation Centres to provide best possible services to the citizens visiting them and behave in polite manner to improve the positive image of the Force.