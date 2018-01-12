CCP starts enquiry against possible collusion in poultry sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has initiated in enquiry into possible collusion between various market players to set prices in the poultry sector.

CCP initiated the enquiry under its suo motu powers after strong indications of organized communication between poultry sector players relating to poultry prices came to light. In this regard, a team of authorized officers of CCP recently inspected premises in Lahore that was in use of a poultry association and impounded material evidence. The enquiry committee tasked with the investigation will examine all the evidence and present its findings in form a report.

It would be pertinent to mention that CCP has previously also investigated and penalized collusive behaviour in the poultry sector. In 2010, CCP fined Pakistan Poultry Association PKR 50 million for cartelization in several poultry markets. In 2016, CCP again fined Pakistan Poultry Association PKR 100 million for fixing prices.

CCP remains particularly vigilant against collusive activities which is the most egregious form of anti-competitive behaviour. Collusive activities are prohibited under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.