CCP raids Lahore office of Jahangir’s sugar mills, seizes records

Observer Report

Lahore

A team of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday raided the office of JWD Sugar Mills, owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, in Lahore.

According to sources, the team seized important record during the raid. Sources further said that the commission conducted the raid in the light of records taken from the office of the Sugar Mills Association on September 14. The team had found evidence of instructions from a senior official of the sugar mills.

A senior official of the sugar mills remained in constant touch with the Sugar Mills Association during the sugar crisis. The owners of the sugar mills have already flown out of the country. On Thursday, Jahangir Tareen had submitted his detailed reply to the Federal Investigating Agency over summons along with 11 volumes and 1400 pages of documents. Jahangir Tareen’s detailed reply said that JDW Sugar Mills was providing direct employment to more than 12,000 people while indirectly providing employment to more than 50,000 farmers, transporters and labourers associated with the farming sector.