CCP holds hearing on competition in automobile sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held an open hearing on the Automobile Sector in Pakistan to get the perspectives of all stakeholders on pertinent issues in the sector.

The CCP’s bench, comprising the Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil, and Members Dr. Shehzad Ansar and Dr. Muhammad Saleem, conducted the open hearing that was attended by the representatives of Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Commerce, Engineering Development Board (EDB), Excise and Taxation, representatives of auto manufacturers including Indus Motor Company Limited, Pak Suzuki, Pakistan Automobiles Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pakistan Automobile Assemblers Dealers Association (PAMADA), Pakistan Association Of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), online platforms including Pakwheels, car importers, and consumers in large number.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson Khalil said that the automobile sector plays a crucial role in generating an economic activity in the country, providing employment to a large number of people, and contributing to the national kitty through paying taxes and other relevant duties and charges.

However, she said the CCP continues to receive concerns and complaints regarding the pricing of locally made cars, safety features, technological issues, delivery of vehicles, payment of premiums, and progress on localisation of auto industry and deletion programmes.

The open hearing, she said, has been organised to discuss those and other relevant issues so that CCP can take necessary measures under its mandate to help resolve those issues. The consumers complained of long delays in the delivery of vehicles after bookings, premiums charged by dealers, increasing prices of cars, and lack of safety features in the locally made cars.