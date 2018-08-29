CCP directs Lahore-based café to stop use of Starbucks logo

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued an interim order directing a Lahore-based café, Options International (SMC-Pvt.) Limited, to immediately stop using “STARBUCKS” logo in the advertising material for its coffee products.

STARBUCKS, an international chain of coffeehouses registered in the State of Washington, filed a formal complaint with the CCP that Options Coffee was fraudulently using its official trademark, “STARBUCKS Coffee,” harming its business interests and deceiving consumers simultaneously. STARBUCKS clarified that it had neither opened any franchise in Pakistan nor allowed any party to do so on its behalf. The Commission conducted an enquiry and issued show cause notice to Options Internationals in May 2018.

STARBUCKS filed an application seeking an Interim order in the case to prevent further damage to its business and goodwill until the Commission concludes its proceedings.

The CCP bench, comprising the Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil and Members Dr. Shahzad Ansar and Dr. Muhammad Saleem, after hearing the parties, passed an interim order under Section 32 of the Competition Act, directing Options International to immediately stop using “STARBUCKS” logo and advertising information on its coffee brand.

The interim order restrains Options from marketing, producing, and supplying coffee and other related products bearing the STARBUCKS trademark and logo anywhere, including on its website and Facebook page, without the authorisation and approval of the complainant until the conclusion of the proceedings and issuance of the final order.

