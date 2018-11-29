CCP directs 2 companies to stop use of PC hotel’s trademark

Staff Reporter

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has passed an interim order directing two companies, Omni Comm (Pvt.) Limited, and Lucky Gold (Pvt.) Limited, to stop using the trademark of “Pearl Continental” or “PC” hotel till the issuance of the final order by CCP.

Pakistan Services Limited (PSL), a company that owns PC hotel, filed an application under Section 32 of the Competition Act, 2010 seeking interim relief in the matter of prima facie deceptive marketing practices by the two companies using the brand name and logo of PC Hotel without any authorization.

PSL had filed a formal complaint under the Competition Act that Omni Comm and Lucky Gold were running their hotels under the brand name of “PC Hotel” in Abbottabad and Faisalabad, respectively, without any authorisation, thus not only harming its business interests but also deceiving consumers.

Although PSL had granted franchises to the Omni Comm for a four star hotel in Abbottabad and Lucky Gold for a four star hotel in Faisalabad, however, later on it had terminated the agreements due to not fulfilling the minimum requirements prescribed by PSL. Despite termination of the business agreements, the two companies were still using the trade name and logo of PC Hotel at their respective hotels.

