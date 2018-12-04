CCP approves 13 acquisitions in various sectors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan, as a part of its statutory mandate, has recently approved 13 notified acquisitions in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

All these acquisitions have the potential to bring in Foreign Direct Investment and creating jobs in the country, and are key to realizing Pakistan’s ambition of becoming a regional leader in terms of economy and industry.

In Power Generation, the Commission has approved the acquisition of shareholding in ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt.) Limited by Hub Power Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited, which has a combined power generation capacity of over 1600 MW. The target in this acquisition also owns and operates a coal-fired power generation plant at Thar, Sindh.

