CCP appointments made under Cabinet’s decision

Islamabad

The spokesman of the Finance Division said here Friday that the news report in a section of press, alleging that CCP Chairman, Members’ Appointment was made without Cabinet Division’s Approval was completely incorrect. The spokesman, giving the factual position said that Federal Cabinet in its decision of February 7, 2017 had delegated Federal Govt’s Power of Appointment to the Finance Minister with the concurrence of the PM whereby Finance Minister and Prime Minister can appoint CEOs of corporations, statutory bodies, autonomous and semi autonomous bodies attached with the Finance Division.—PR